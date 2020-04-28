Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $348.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.45. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

