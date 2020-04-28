ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 836,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ADTRAN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 195,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.