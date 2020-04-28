Aew UK Reit PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Monday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Aew UK Reit stock opened at GBX 61.95 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Aew UK Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.10 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of $94.26 million and a PE ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56.

In other news, insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,926.60).

Aew UK Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

