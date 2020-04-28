AGCO (AGCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.00-5.20 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

