Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 232,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

