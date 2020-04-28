Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Aker BP ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aker BP ASA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

