Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Acquires 310,605 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,605 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.5% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 1.78% of Ulta Beauty worth $176,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.79. 18,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.51 and its 200 day moving average is $241.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

