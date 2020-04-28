Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 268,000 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 268,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,890,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $12.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.54. 740,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $343.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.40 and its 200-day moving average is $311.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

