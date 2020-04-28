Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 4.2% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 1.08% of Ecolab worth $483,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 22.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.94. 47,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

