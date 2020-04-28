Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Buys 296,312 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,116,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 296,312 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $91,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,038. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

