Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 2.6% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 0.98% of Ross Stores worth $304,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.98. 1,368,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

