Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $123.75 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 1.33% of Varian Medical Systems worth $123,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

