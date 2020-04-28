Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $301.34 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $301,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Shares of DG traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.38. 406,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.