Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $724.19 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,147,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 247,811 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 6.3% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $724,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $636,724,000 after buying an additional 759,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,085. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

