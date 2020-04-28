Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,400 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 2.4% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.22% of Nike worth $278,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after buying an additional 1,911,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NKE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

