Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 3,245,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,245,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.4% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $164,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 46.3% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 473,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 12,576,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,181,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

