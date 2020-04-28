Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 30.8% in April

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Align Technology stock opened at $196.67 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $334.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,531,000 after acquiring an additional 394,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 270,055 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 210,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

