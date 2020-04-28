Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.34. Allegion reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 843.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

