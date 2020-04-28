Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $239.00 to $262.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRK/B has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $243.00 to $221.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of BRK/B stock opened at $187.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average of $204.47.

Alphabet Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.