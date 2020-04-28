Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Imperial Capital

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target trimmed by Imperial Capital from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Amc Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amc Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

