Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 3,402.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

