Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

