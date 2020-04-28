American Eagle Outfitters to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEO. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

NYSE AEO opened at $7.79 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

