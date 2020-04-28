American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

NYSE:AXP opened at $85.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $4,827,554 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

