American Research & Management Co. Acquires 125 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its stake in 3M by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 100,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 749,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 314,373 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

MMM traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $198.96. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.