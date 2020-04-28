American Research & Management Co. Acquires 2,298 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.30% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

SYBT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 6,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,564. The stock has a market cap of $763.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

