American Research & Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $6,090,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

