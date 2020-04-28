American Research & Management Co. Cuts Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,380,926. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

