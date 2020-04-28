American Research & Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Biogen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $304.97. 739,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.07 and its 200-day moving average is $296.48. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

