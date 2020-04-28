American Research & Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 33.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 157,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. 169,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $204.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

