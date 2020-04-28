American Research & Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 1,198,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,557. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

