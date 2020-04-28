American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 168,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

