American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. 1,407,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets cut Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.