American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Teleflex by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after buying an additional 97,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.82.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $381,350 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFX traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $347.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,361. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

