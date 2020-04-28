American Research & Management Co. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in FedEx by 88.3% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 867,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

