American Research & Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.2% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after buying an additional 722,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,722. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

