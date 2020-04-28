American Research & Management Co. Has $1.23 Million Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.40% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

HIFS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ HIFS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $316.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

