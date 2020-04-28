American Research & Management Co. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $668,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

HRL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. 61,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.