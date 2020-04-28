American Research & Management Co. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

EL stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.84. 488,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

