American Research & Management Co. Has $142,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.27. 15,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.56. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.34.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

