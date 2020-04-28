American Research & Management Co. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,329. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

