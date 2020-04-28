American Research & Management Co. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $81,847,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $33,106,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after buying an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Toro by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

TTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 132,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,443. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

