American Research & Management Co. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 190,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.