American Research & Management Co. Has $719,000 Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,976 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. 696,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,701. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

