American Research & Management Co. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 4,004,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,889,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.