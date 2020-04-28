American Research & Management Co. Has $99,000 Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APY traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $647.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 3.23.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APY. Stephens lifted their price objective on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.12.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

