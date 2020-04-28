American Research & Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,066 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after buying an additional 3,167,678 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Insiders have bought a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,170,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,139,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

