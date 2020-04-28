American Research & Management Co. Invests $427,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.87. 45,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,183. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

