American Research & Management Co. Lowers Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,085. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

