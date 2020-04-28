American Research & Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,818. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.